Several agencies use muscles to relocate mussels, fish in Red River of the North

Building a flood risk management system is challenging. Building one that incorporates a 30-mile diversion, 22 miles of embankments, multiple highway and railroad bridges, three gated structures [the Wild Rice River Structure, the Diversion Inlet Structure and the Red River Structure], two states, and two aqueduct structures is daunting but currently on pace to be completed in 2027.
A major component of this work in environmental mitigation to include relocating fish and mussels.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 13:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976713
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-LI073-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_111289442
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|HORACE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
