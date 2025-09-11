Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Several agencies use muscles to relocate mussels, fish in Red River of the North

    HORACE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Building a flood risk management system is challenging. Building one that incorporates a 30-mile diversion, 22 miles of embankments, multiple highway and railroad bridges, three gated structures [the Wild Rice River Structure, the Diversion Inlet Structure and the Red River Structure], two states, and two aqueduct structures is daunting but currently on pace to be completed in 2027.

    A major component of this work in environmental mitigation to include relocating fish and mussels.

