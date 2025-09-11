Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Open House 2025

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    More than 6,000 visitors attended the 158th Fighter Wing Open House in South Burlington, Vt., Sept. 7, 2025. The event gave the community an opportunity to explore aircraft and vehicles on static display and to meet the Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard.

    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    Open House
    Vermont National Guard
    Green Mountain Boys

