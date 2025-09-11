Open House 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976710" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 6,000 visitors attended the 158th Fighter Wing Open House in South Burlington, Vt., Sept. 7, 2025. The event gave the community an opportunity to explore aircraft and vehicles on static display and to meet the Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard.