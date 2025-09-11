The amphibious assault at Inchon, launched on Sept. 15, 1950, marked a decisive turning point in the Korean War. The landings were preceded by a 48-hour naval bombardment from an allied armada of more than 250 vessels. Led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the operation involved coordinated naval, air, and ground forces overcoming extreme tidal conditions and heavily fortified North Korean defenses. After four days of intense fighting, Inchon and the surrounding area were secured, opening a second front and shifting the momentum in favor of United Nations forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976707
|VIRIN:
|250912-M-IP911-8663
|Filename:
|DOD_111289197
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battle of Inchon, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.