Battle of Inchon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The amphibious assault at Inchon, launched on Sept. 15, 1950, marked a decisive turning point in the Korean War. The landings were preceded by a 48-hour naval bombardment from an allied armada of more than 250 vessels. Led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the operation involved coordinated naval, air, and ground forces overcoming extreme tidal conditions and heavily fortified North Korean defenses. After four days of intense fighting, Inchon and the surrounding area were secured, opening a second front and shifting the momentum in favor of United Nations forces.