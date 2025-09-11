Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Inchon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The amphibious assault at Inchon, launched on Sept. 15, 1950, marked a decisive turning point in the Korean War. The landings were preceded by a 48-hour naval bombardment from an allied armada of more than 250 vessels. Led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the operation involved coordinated naval, air, and ground forces overcoming extreme tidal conditions and heavily fortified North Korean defenses. After four days of intense fighting, Inchon and the surrounding area were secured, opening a second front and shifting the momentum in favor of United Nations forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976707
    VIRIN: 250912-M-IP911-8663
    Filename: DOD_111289197
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Inchon, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    USN
    ROK Armed Forces
    Operation Chromite
    NHHC
    USMC
    Inchon Landings
    Naval History, 75th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download