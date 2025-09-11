Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR: Dragoon Ready at Saber Junction 25 (HOOAH)

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry, Sgt. Maria Goodwin, Spc. Josephine Malloy, Staff Sgt. David Marquis, Pfc. Makayla Panzer and 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    2CR Saber Junction 25 HOOAH Video

    Compiled by U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment. Video contributed by 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick, Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry, Staff Sgt. David Marquis, Sgt. Maria Goodwin, Spc. Josephine Malloy and Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Viper Team.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976703
    VIRIN: 250912-A-JX550-1201
    Filename: DOD_111289030
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR: Dragoon Ready at Saber Junction 25 (HOOAH), by SSG Sean Ferry, SGT Maria Goodwin, SPC Josephine Malloy, SSG David Marquis, PFC Makayla Panzer and 2LT Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HOOAH Video
    Saber Junction 25

