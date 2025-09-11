The 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group's reverse engineering avionics redesign and manufacturing team works on electronic and hybrid avionics components at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2025. REARM was created to specialize in hybrid microcircuit manufacturing and reverse engineering avionics to provide design solutions for outdated and obsolete electronics. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976702
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111288994
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Robins REARM Lab redefines readiness, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.