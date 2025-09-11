Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins REARM Lab redefines readiness

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    The 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group's reverse engineering avionics redesign and manufacturing team works on electronic and hybrid avionics components at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 1, 2025. REARM was created to specialize in hybrid microcircuit manufacturing and reverse engineering avionics to provide design solutions for outdated and obsolete electronics. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 13:38
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Robins AFB
    402 EMXG
    Robins ALC
    engineers
    REARM hybrid lab
    Avionics redesign

