Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, qualify on the M17 pistol during training led by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Service Pistol Team at Fort Benning, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2025. More than 250 Soldiers completed qualification to increase unit lethality and build effective warriors in support of FORSCOM units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976695
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-LY216-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111288845
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Service Pistol Team trains 1-19 Infantry Soldiers on M17, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
