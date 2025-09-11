Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Service Pistol Team trains 1-19 Infantry Soldiers on M17

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, qualify on the M17 pistol during training led by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Service Pistol Team at Fort Benning, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2025. More than 250 Soldiers completed qualification to increase unit lethality and build effective warriors in support of FORSCOM units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:46
    m17
    Army Marksmanship Unit
    lethality
    Next Generation Squad Weapon
    NGSW
    marksmanship

