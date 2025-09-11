USAMU Service Pistol Team trains 1-19 Infantry Soldiers on M17

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, qualify on the M17 pistol during training led by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Service Pistol Team at Fort Benning, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2025. More than 250 Soldiers completed qualification to increase unit lethality and build effective warriors in support of FORSCOM units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)