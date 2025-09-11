U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff for plans, operations and training, fires a variation of the Next Generation Squad Weapon during a visit to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia. Ryan visited the unit as part of the Maneuver Warfighter Conference, where he observed product improvement efforts for the NGSW program. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit plays a key role in advancing small arms design to increase lethality across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976694
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111288812
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan fires variations of the NGSW during the Maneuver Warfighter Conference, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.