    Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan fires variations of the NGSW during the Maneuver Warfighter Conference

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff for plans, operations and training, fires a variation of the Next Generation Squad Weapon during a visit to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia. Ryan visited the unit as part of the Maneuver Warfighter Conference, where he observed product improvement efforts for the NGSW program. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit plays a key role in advancing small arms design to increase lethality across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976694
    VIRIN: 250910-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111288812
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Army Marksmanship Unit
    lethality
    Next Generation Squad Weapon
    NGSW
    marksmanship

