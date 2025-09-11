Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan fires variations of the NGSW during the Maneuver Warfighter Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff for plans, operations and training, fires a variation of the Next Generation Squad Weapon during a visit to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia. Ryan visited the unit as part of the Maneuver Warfighter Conference, where he observed product improvement efforts for the NGSW program. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit plays a key role in advancing small arms design to increase lethality across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)