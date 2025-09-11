Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Los Padres National Forest: 2023 Storm Damage and Recovery

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Even as more storms and flooding are on the way, the USDA Forest Service has started the long process of rebuilding on the Los Padres National Forest. Please listen to local authorities and make safety your number one priority. We talked with Forest Service transportation engineer Zach Binversie about the cause and extent of the damage, and how it's being assessed.

