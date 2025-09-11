Los Padres National Forest: 2023 Storm Damage and Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Even as more storms and flooding are on the way, the USDA Forest Service has started the long process of rebuilding on the Los Padres National Forest. Please listen to local authorities and make safety your number one priority. We talked with Forest Service transportation engineer Zach Binversie about the cause and extent of the damage, and how it's being assessed.