Even as more storms and flooding are on the way, the USDA Forest Service has started the long process of rebuilding on the Los Padres National Forest. Please listen to local authorities and make safety your number one priority. We talked with Forest Service transportation engineer Zach Binversie about the cause and extent of the damage, and how it's being assessed.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976690
|VIRIN:
|230313-O-NM884-5007
|Filename:
|DOD_111288791
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Los Padres National Forest: 2023 Storm Damage and Recovery, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
