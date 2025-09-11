Air Force Ball 2025 Invitation Video 3

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio gives an invitation to the 2025 Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. The Air Force Ball is an annual celebration of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as its own separate branch of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Cynthia Belio)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 10:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|976686
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-OQ558-8414
|Filename:
|DOD_111288668
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
