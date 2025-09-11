Air Force Ball 2025 History Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister narrates the history of the U. S. Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025. The U.S. Air Force celebrates its rich tradition and heritage every year on Sept. 18 to honor the date it became its own separate service. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)