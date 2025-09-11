Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Ball 2025 History Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister narrates the history of the U. S. Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 12, 2025. The U.S. Air Force celebrates its rich tradition and heritage every year on Sept. 18 to honor the date it became its own separate service. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 10:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 976682
    VIRIN: 250912-F-XR528-3895
    Filename: DOD_111288645
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Ball 2025 History Video, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Ball
    history
    Ramstein
    Air Force Ball 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download