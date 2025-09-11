Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Ruck March InFocus

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    The Chievres Air Base community gathered for the 9/11 24th Anniversary Ruck March on September 11, 2025, to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001. Service members, civilians, and NATO personnel stepped off on a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) march around the installation, paying tribute to the victims, first responders, and military members who continue to serve their communities. The event featured a moment of silence, remarks from leadership, and commemorative patches worn in honor of the fallen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976672
    VIRIN: 250911-F-LK778-3104
    Filename: DOD_111288407
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Ruck March InFocus, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Never Forget
    Chièvres Air Base
    ruck march
    9/11

