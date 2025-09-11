9/11 Ruck March InFocus

The Chievres Air Base community gathered for the 9/11 24th Anniversary Ruck March on September 11, 2025, to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001. Service members, civilians, and NATO personnel stepped off on a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) march around the installation, paying tribute to the victims, first responders, and military members who continue to serve their communities. The event featured a moment of silence, remarks from leadership, and commemorative patches worn in honor of the fallen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
