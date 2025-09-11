The Ramstein Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce and the Community Action team hosted the Hope in Motion Suicide Prevention Walk on Sept. 2, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. September is Suicide Prevention Month, and this event was hosted in honor of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 07:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976656
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-QO967-7613
|Filename:
|DOD_111288125
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hope in Motion Walk In Focus (720p no graphics), by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
