    Hope in Motion Walk In Focus (720p no graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Ramstein Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce and the Community Action team hosted the Hope in Motion Suicide Prevention Walk on Sept. 2, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. September is Suicide Prevention Month, and this event was hosted in honor of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 07:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976656
    VIRIN: 250912-F-QO967-7613
    Filename: DOD_111288125
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in Motion Walk In Focus (720p no graphics), by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Suicide Prevention Month

