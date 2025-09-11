NAVSTA Rota 9/11 Remembrance

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (Sept. 11, 2025) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota holds a 9/11 remembrance ceremony and run, Sept. 11th, 2025, in honor of Sept. 11th, 2001. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
