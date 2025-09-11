Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25: Convoy Operations

    GERMANY

    09.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct convoy operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976638
    VIRIN: 250906-A-JT779-6518
    Filename: DOD_111287906
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    SaberJunction, StrongerTogether, WEARENATO

