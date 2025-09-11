U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct convoy operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 6, 2025. Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976638
|VIRIN:
|250906-A-JT779-6518
|Filename:
|DOD_111287906
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Saber Junction 25: Convoy Operations, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.