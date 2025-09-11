Train to Win: Incirlik Airmen put Readiness and Lethality to the Test

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron, 39th Medical Group, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, and 39th Mission Support Group participate in Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 8-11, 2025. A simulated ground attack during the exercise challenged the 39th SFS to demonstrate their ability to defend the base and maintain mission readiness in critical conditions. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
