Quick Thinking Saves Driver in Wahiawa Rollover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pvt. 1st Class Kelly Moya, a 13J Fire Control Specialist assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, reflects on the actions she and her fellow Soldiers took to help rescue a trapped driver following a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2025. Moya and her teammates are credited with rescuing a trapped driver after a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa through their quick thinking and teamwork.