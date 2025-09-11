Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quick Thinking Saves Driver in Wahiawa Rollover

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pvt. 1st Class Kelly Moya, a 13J Fire Control Specialist assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, reflects on the actions she and her fellow Soldiers took to help rescue a trapped driver following a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2025. Moya and her teammates are credited with rescuing a trapped driver after a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa through their quick thinking and teamwork.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 20:52
    This work, Quick Thinking Saves Driver in Wahiawa Rollover, by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

