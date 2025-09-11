Quick Thinking Saves Driver in Wahiawa Rollover

Pvt. 1st Class Kelly Moya, a 13J Fire Control Specialist assigned to Bravo Battery, 2-11 Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, reflects on the actions she and her fellow Soldiers took to help rescue a trapped driver following a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2025. Moya and her teammates are credited with rescuing a trapped driver after a vehicle rollover in Wahiawa through their quick thinking and teamwork.
|09.10.2025
|09.11.2025 20:52
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
