    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV conduct amphibious combat vehicle pre-deployment surf operations

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jared Valeske, a company commander assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participates in an interview about surf transit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Surf transit operations are part of the ongoing, extensive amphibious combat vehicle training necessary to ensure Marines are trained to safely operate, maintain and employ the ACV and AAVR-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976595
    VIRIN: 250910-M-IP954-4001
    Filename: DOD_111287189
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, 3rd AABN, 1st Marine Regiment, ACV, Surf Transit Training

