U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV conduct amphibious combat vehicle pre-deployment surf operations

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Zuniga, an assistant section leader assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, participates in an interview about surf transit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Surf transit operations are part of the ongoing, extensive amphibious combat vehicle training necessary to ensure Marines are trained to safely operate, maintain and employ the ACV and AAVR-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle. Zuniga is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)