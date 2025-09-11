Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Rock Island Arsenal honored the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the generations of service members and Department of Defense Civilians who have since made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation. Their courage in the face of terror, and their unwavering commitment in the years that followed, reflect the highest ideals of American service.
We gathered not only to remember, but to reaffirm our shared duty — to stand united, remain resilient, and uphold the enduring values that define our country. In the aftermath of unimaginable loss, Americans responded with resolve, compassion, and strength.
This ceremony served as a solemn reminder: remembrance is not passive. We honor the fallen not only in word, but in action — through service, through leadership, and through steadfast commitment to the mission.
