Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Rock Island Arsenal honored the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the generations of service members and Department of Defense Civilians who have since made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation. Their courage in the face of terror, and their unwavering commitment in the years that followed, reflect the highest ideals of American service.
    We gathered not only to remember, but to reaffirm our shared duty — to stand united, remain resilient, and uphold the enduring values that define our country. In the aftermath of unimaginable loss, Americans responded with resolve, compassion, and strength.
    This ceremony served as a solemn reminder: remembrance is not passive. We honor the fallen not only in word, but in action — through service, through leadership, and through steadfast commitment to the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976587
    VIRIN: 250911-A-WQ150-1822
    Filename: DOD_111287066
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download