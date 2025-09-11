Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMIC DET 1 TSgt Clay-Butler Feature Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANADA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Combat Command's Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 1, support operations for the North Warning System across the Arctic region. The North Warning System is a radar network designed to provide aerospace surveillance and early warning of potential threats approaching North American airspace. The system plays a critical role in homeland defense by supplying vital data to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Airmen from AMIC Det 1 directly contribute to national defense by sustaining key radar and communication systems that help maintain airspace security across North America. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Taryn Onyon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976581
    VIRIN: 250828-F-NN513-9387
    Filename: DOD_111286663
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMIC DET 1 TSgt Clay-Butler Feature Video, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC, AMIC DET 1, NWS, Supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download