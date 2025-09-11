AMIC DET 1 TSgt Clay-Butler Feature Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Combat Command's Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 1, support operations for the North Warning System across the Arctic region. The North Warning System is a radar network designed to provide aerospace surveillance and early warning of potential threats approaching North American airspace. The system plays a critical role in homeland defense by supplying vital data to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Airmen from AMIC Det 1 directly contribute to national defense by sustaining key radar and communication systems that help maintain airspace security across North America. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Taryn Onyon)