    September 11th Commemoration Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. (Sept. 11, 2025) – Col. Gerald Nunziato, Fort Riley garrison commander, delivers remarks during a September 11th commemoration ceremony at Fort Riley, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored the lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks and recognized the continued service and sacrifice of Soldiers, Families and civilians.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

