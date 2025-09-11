Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    624th APS receives engine running onload/offload training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz 

    624th Regional Support Group

    During September UTA, 48th Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawgs boarded a C-17A Globemaster III for engine running onload/offload training, led by Master Sgt. William Morgan III and Senior Airman Laurence Lim of the Hawaii Air National Guard 204th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Sept. 6, 2025. ERO provides vital hands-on experience for air transportation specialists to execute rapid, mission-ready operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976561
    VIRIN: 250906-F-BC258-1002
    Filename: DOD_111285991
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    This work, 624th APS receives engine running onload/offload training, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HAWAII AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    C-17A Globemaster III
    48th Aerial Port Squadron
    Air Transportation Specialists
    engine running onload/offload
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

