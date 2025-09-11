During September UTA, 48th Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawgs boarded a C-17A Globemaster III for engine running onload/offload training, led by Master Sgt. William Morgan III and Senior Airman Laurence Lim of the Hawaii Air National Guard 204th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Sept. 6, 2025. ERO provides vital hands-on experience for air transportation specialists to execute rapid, mission-ready operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976561
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-BC258-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111285991
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 624th APS receives engine running onload/offload training, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS
