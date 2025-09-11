Interview: Sept. 11 remembrance formation flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976557" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noren, commander of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard, answers questions about an upcoming formation flight at Harrisburg International Airport at Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2025. Airmen with the wing will fly in multiple MC-130J Commando II aircraft as a tribute to our nation, the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and those who have fallen in military service since then. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)