Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Sept. 11 remembrance formation flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noren, commander of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard, answers questions about an upcoming formation flight at Harrisburg International Airport at Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2025. Airmen with the wing will fly in multiple MC-130J Commando II aircraft as a tribute to our nation, the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and those who have fallen in military service since then. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 13:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 976557
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-SW312-8670
    Filename: DOD_111285761
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Sept. 11 remembrance formation flight, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Harrisburg
    MC-130J Commando II
    Air Force
    Memorial
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download