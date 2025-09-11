Jennifer Martinez, 97th Medical Group special needs coordinator, explains the Exceptional Family Member Program at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 29, 2025. The program provides support and resources for service members and their families with special medical or educational needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 12:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|976548
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-RN563-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111285570
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th MDG Pulse EFMP, by A1C Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.