Military working dogs assigned to 509th Security Forces Squadron perform water aggression training at a community pool in Sedalia, Missouri, Sept. 2, 2025. The training helped acclimate MWDs to an atypical environment and enhanced their capability to apprehend a target in water. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976540
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-IY934-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111285294
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|SEDALIA, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: 509 SFS Dog Water Aggression Training, by SrA Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
