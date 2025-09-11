Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 509 SFS Dog Water Aggression Training

    SEDALIA, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    Military working dogs assigned to 509th Security Forces Squadron perform water aggression training at a community pool in Sedalia, Missouri, Sept. 2, 2025. The training helped acclimate MWDs to an atypical environment and enhanced their capability to apprehend a target in water. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryce Moore)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976540
    VIRIN: 250911-F-IY934-1001
    Filename: DOD_111285294
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: SEDALIA, MISSOURI, US

    Water Training
    Bite Training
    security forces
    pool
    K-9

