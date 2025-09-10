Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing hosts third Civic Leadership Academy

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Local civic leaders tour Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 5, 2025. Forty business and civic leaders from the local area took part in the wing’s third annual Civic Leadership Academy. The academy helps civic leaders better understand the mission of the 139th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 11:10
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    This work, Wing hosts third Civic Leadership Academy, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    139th Airlift Wing
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

