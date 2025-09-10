Wing hosts third Civic Leadership Academy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local civic leaders tour Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 5, 2025. Forty business and civic leaders from the local area took part in the wing’s third annual Civic Leadership Academy. The academy helps civic leaders better understand the mission of the 139th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)