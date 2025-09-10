Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd SFG(A): 9/11 Memorial Tribute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Justice McDonald and Sgt. Nicholas Riccio

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    On September 11th, we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on the day that changed our nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976523
    VIRIN: 250911-A-OW819-1063
    Filename: DOD_111284983
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd SFG(A): 9/11 Memorial Tribute, by SGT Justice McDonald and SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Special Forces Group (A)
    September 11 2001
    memorial
    special forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download