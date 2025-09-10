Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Thunder 2025 begins in Lithuania

    LITHUANIA

    09.10.2025

    Video by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members join Lithuanian Land Forces and service members from nine other allied nations during the opening ceremony of the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise in Lithuania on Sept. 10, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company and the 128th Chemical Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, will participate in Engineer Thunder 2025, a biennial NATO multinational exercise established in Lithuania 2013. Since the inception the exercise has grown to include more than 1,000 participants from 10 allied nations. Exercises such as Engineer Thunder promote convergence and reinforce cohesion between U.S. and NATO Allied forces, while demonstrating the strength of international partnerships through combined missions.

