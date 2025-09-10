Engineer Thunder 2025 begins in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members join Lithuanian Land Forces and service members from nine other allied nations during the opening ceremony of the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise in Lithuania on Sept. 10, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha Company and the 128th Chemical Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, will participate in Engineer Thunder 2025, a biennial NATO multinational exercise established in Lithuania 2013. Since the inception the exercise has grown to include more than 1,000 participants from 10 allied nations. Exercises such as Engineer Thunder promote convergence and reinforce cohesion between U.S. and NATO Allied forces, while demonstrating the strength of international partnerships through combined missions.