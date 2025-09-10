Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Flag Draped on Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Department of War         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth joins Pentagon staff as an American flag unfurls down the side of the Pentagon to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack, Sept. 11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 07:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 976500
    Filename: DOD_111284723
    Length: 00:13:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Flag Draped on Pentagon, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
