    Suicide Prevention Month 2025: 10AAMDC Chaplain (Vertical)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Chris Melvin, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Chaplain, explains the importance of human connection Sept. 8, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, in honor of suicide prevention month. The Army’s SPP theme for 2025 is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme emphasizes the role that strong, positive relationships play in countering suicide risk (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 05:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976498
    VIRIN: 250908-A-JK865-2163
    Filename: DOD_111284680
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

