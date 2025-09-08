Suicide Prevention Month 2025: 10AAMDC Chaplain (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Chris Melvin, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Chaplain, explains the importance of human connection Sept. 8, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, in honor of suicide prevention month. The Army’s SPP theme for 2025 is “We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect.” This theme emphasizes the role that strong, positive relationships play in countering suicide risk (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).