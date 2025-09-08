Legacy of the Huey: Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N

The 459th Airlift Squadron held a retirement ceremony for the UH-1N Huey at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The ceremony marked the end of the aircraft’s service in Japan and honored its support to missions across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 03:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976478
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111284467
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
