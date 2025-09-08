Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy of the Huey: Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.04.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 459th Airlift Squadron held a retirement ceremony for the UH-1N Huey at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 5, 2025. The ceremony marked the end of the aircraft’s service in Japan and honored its support to missions across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 03:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976478
    VIRIN: 250905-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111284467
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of the Huey: Yokota bids farewell to UH-1N, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1N
    Department of Energy
    Operation Tomodachi
    UH-1 Iroquois
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download