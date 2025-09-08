Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expediting Recreation Repair

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    The 2020 North Complex Fire burned more than 300,000 acres, an area roughly the size of Los Angeles. On the Plumas National Forest campgrounds, fire stations, bear boxes, bridges, roads, lookout platforms, stairs, toilets and retaining walls sustained heavy damage.

    Before the fire, Feather Falls received 40,000 people every year. Supplemental funding from congress is helping to restore access to this popular recreation area.

