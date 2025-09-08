Expediting Recreation Repair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2020 North Complex Fire burned more than 300,000 acres, an area roughly the size of Los Angeles. On the Plumas National Forest campgrounds, fire stations, bear boxes, bridges, roads, lookout platforms, stairs, toilets and retaining walls sustained heavy damage.



Before the fire, Feather Falls received 40,000 people every year. Supplemental funding from congress is helping to restore access to this popular recreation area.