The 2020 North Complex Fire burned more than 300,000 acres, an area roughly the size of Los Angeles. On the Plumas National Forest campgrounds, fire stations, bear boxes, bridges, roads, lookout platforms, stairs, toilets and retaining walls sustained heavy damage.
Before the fire, Feather Falls received 40,000 people every year. Supplemental funding from congress is helping to restore access to this popular recreation area.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976421
|VIRIN:
|231223-O-NM884-2838
|Filename:
|DOD_111283333
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expediting Recreation Repair, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
