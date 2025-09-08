The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trains thousands of servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year, with the goal of increasing readiness. Listen to leaders explain why lethality is so important and just why the USAMU training is so valuable.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 15:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976415
|VIRIN:
|250901-A-ZG886-4131
|Filename:
|DOD_111283300
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why Is Lethality Important (With Captions), by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
