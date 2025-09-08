Why Is Lethality Important (With Captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trains thousands of servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year, with the goal of increasing readiness. Listen to leaders explain why lethality is so important and just why the USAMU training is so valuable.