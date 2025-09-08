Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Is Lethality Important (With Captions)

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trains thousands of servicemembers across the Department of Defense each year, with the goal of increasing readiness. Listen to leaders explain why lethality is so important and just why the USAMU training is so valuable.

    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Is Lethality Important (With Captions), by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

