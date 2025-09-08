Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 B-Roll

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Aquino 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. and NATO soldiers conduct convoy operations and engage simulated opposing forces during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany, Sept. 10, 2025.

    Saber Junction includes more than 7,000 participants, approximately one-third of those being Allied and Partner forces, and more than 1,000 vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Aquino, JMRC)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976413
    VIRIN: 250910-A-XR544-1001
    Filename: DOD_111283271
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Saber Junction 25 B-Roll, by SGT Christian Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    Traintowin

