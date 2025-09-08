Recounting 9/11 and the days that followed

Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Kingsley and retired Col. Allison Black, who served in Air Force Special Operations Command on 9/11, discuss how the command mobilized at the onset of the war on terrorism during a panel held at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 4, 2025. Following 9/11, AFSOC rapidly deployed to Southwest Asia for Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. (U.S. Air Force video by Alyssa McDonough)
