    Recounting 9/11 and the days that followed

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Alyssa McDonough 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Kingsley and retired Col. Allison Black, who served in Air Force Special Operations Command on 9/11, discuss how the command mobilized at the onset of the war on terrorism during a panel held at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 4, 2025. Following 9/11, AFSOC rapidly deployed to Southwest Asia for Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. (U.S. Air Force video by Alyssa McDonough)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recounting 9/11 and the days that followed, by Alyssa McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11; AFSOC; Hurlburt Field

