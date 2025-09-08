Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Tales 3

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iain Stanley, Joint Task Force public affairs journeyman, interviews U.S. Army Capt. Sherri Rawlinson, Joint Task Force call center watch chief, during an episode of Task Force Tales at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. The segment highlights Rawlinsons, experiences and insights while serving with the PCS Joint Task Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

