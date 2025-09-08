Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25: Reconnaissance Operations

    GERMANY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry conduct first-person view drone operations during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025. Soldiers within the unit developed Purpose Built Attritable System (PBAS) drones to use against simulated enemy forces at Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25: Reconnaissance Operations, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SaberJunction, StrongerTogether, WEARENATO

