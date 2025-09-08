Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burned Area Emergency Response, Soil and Water

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    After large wildfires on National Forests a Burned Area Response Team assembles to assess damage and potential adverse effects from future rains. We talked with Tom Giambra a soil scientist, and Eric Merten a fish biologist assigned to the Smith River Complex Fire in Northern California, Southern Oregon, about the effects of extreme wildfires and information scientists can provide to help. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt

    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

