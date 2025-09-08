Burned Area Emergency Response, Soil and Water

After large wildfires on National Forests a Burned Area Response Team assembles to assess damage and potential adverse effects from future rains. We talked with Tom Giambra a soil scientist, and Eric Merten a fish biologist assigned to the Smith River Complex Fire in Northern California, Southern Oregon, about the effects of extreme wildfires and information scientists can provide to help. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt
