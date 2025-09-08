Spc. Raul Rodriguez, from the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts pre-flight checks and maintenance on a AH-64D Apache helicopter at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. Soldiers from the 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion are providing aviation uplift support to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the U.S. Army units and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976396
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111283039
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AD Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.