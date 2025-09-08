Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25

    GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Raul Rodriguez, from the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts pre-flight checks and maintenance on a AH-64D Apache helicopter at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. Soldiers from the 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion are providing aviation uplift support to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the U.S. Army units and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976396
    VIRIN: 250910-A-GW687-1001
    Filename: DOD_111283039
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: DE

    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    1AD

