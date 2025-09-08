1AD Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Raul Rodriguez, from the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts pre-flight checks and maintenance on a AH-64D Apache helicopter at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. Soldiers from the 1-501st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion are providing aviation uplift support to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the U.S. Army units and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)