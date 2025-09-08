AH: Morning Quarters: September 9th

250910-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 10, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss MCPON Perryman's priorities to the fleet, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force hosting Vice Adm. Kacher for the "Kondankai" annual bilateral meeting September 4th, and USS America pulling into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii September 8th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).
