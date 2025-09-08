Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 9th

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese and Petty Officer 1st Class Dakota David

    All Hands Magazine

    250910-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 10, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss MCPON Perryman's priorities to the fleet, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force hosting Vice Adm. Kacher for the "Kondankai" annual bilateral meeting September 4th, and USS America pulling into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii September 8th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).

    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    USS America (LHA 6)
    MCPON
    Kondankai

