Wellness Walks highlight Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Army Sustainment Command is inviting all Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Civilians to participate in a weekly No One Walks Alone Workforce Wellness Walk.

Every Tuesday in September, we gather in front of ASC headquarters at 11:30 a.m., and we take a walk together. These 30 minutes are more than just a walk, they’re a chance to connect, recharge, and remind each other that support is always within reach. By stepping up and moving together, we build connections, provide support, and remind one another that in our RIA community, No One Walks Alone.