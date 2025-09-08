Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KSU Fly over

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    1st Infantry Division

    View from the fly over Fort Riley, Kansas, the surrounding area and the Bill Snyder Family stadium during the K-State Vs WestPoint Football game, September 6th, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976376
    VIRIN: 250906-A-HY986-2670
    PIN: 09061001
    Filename: DOD_111282659
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: FORT RILEY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    1ID; Kstate; Big Red One; WestPoint; Go Army Beat K State;

