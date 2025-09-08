Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Campground Pile Burn- Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Forest Service fire personnel conducted pile burns on the Lake Shore East Campground on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest December 6, 2022.

    The campground located to the north of popular recreation destination Shasta Lake, is an ideal location for prescribed fire-- aesthetically and strategically. Aesthetically, pile burning reduces dense brush allowing recreators to move around the campground more freely. Strategically, reducing fuels in areas around campgrounds where campfires or stoves are often used reduces the risk of a wildfire starting and spreading. Reducing fuels in these areas also helps protect campground infrastructure, picnic tables, bathroom facilities, etc.

    Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, or slash is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year drying out to be burned in wetter colder months.

    On the day of a pile burn conditions are a prime consideration for fire managers in determining whether to implement a pile burn. If any of the weather conditions do not adhere to the burn plan, then the pile burn will be postponed to a date when conditions are more favorable. Some of those weather conditions include wind speed and direction, temperature, drought history/ recent precipitation, relative humidity and fuel moistures. The pile burn is just one type of prescribed fire implemented throughout the year on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest which conducts approximately 12k acres annually around, communities, infrastructure and other strategic locations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976375
    VIRIN: 221206-O-NM884-1301
    Filename: DOD_111282582
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Campground Pile Burn- Highlight Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download