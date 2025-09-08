Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122nd Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    122nd Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conducts a Change of Responsibility in which CSM Edna Vargas relinquishes responsibility to CSM William McCumbers at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, N.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 10:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 976347
    Filename: DOD_111282091
    Length: 00:10:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122nd Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) Change of Responsibility Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Change of Responsibility ceremony
    122nd Aviation Support Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download