122nd Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) Change of Responsibility Ceremony

122nd Aviation Support Battalion (ASB), 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conducts a Change of Responsibility in which CSM Edna Vargas relinquishes responsibility to CSM William McCumbers at the 82nd Airborne Division Patio, Fort Bragg, N.C.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 10:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|976347
|Filename:
|DOD_111282091
|Length:
|00:10:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
