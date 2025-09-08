Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief [B-roll]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force personnel load humanitarian aid cargo aboard a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 7, 2025. The operation supported international relief efforts following the recent flooding in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976319
    VIRIN: 250907-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111281664
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    Deployment
    Humanitarian aid

