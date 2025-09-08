U.S. Air Force personnel load humanitarian aid cargo aboard a C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 7, 2025. The operation supported international relief efforts following the recent flooding in Pakistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976319
|VIRIN:
|250907-F-MC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111281664
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pakistan humanitarian aid and flood disaster relief [B-roll], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.