    B-Roll: SETAF-AF holds Theater Security Cooperation Workshop

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. service members and civilians representing numerous organizations including the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Marine Forces Europe and Africa, attend the Theater Security Cooperation Workshop hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 3, 2025. The workshop strengthened SETAF-AF’s ability to support U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa by enhancing regional partnerships, improving interoperability, and aligning strategic efforts to promote stability across the African continent. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

    SHOT LIST

    0:00 Medium Shot: Chad Lewis, a SETAF-AF theater security cooperation (TSC) member, addresses attendees.
    0:06 Close Shot: A close-up shows the 1st Infantry Division patch on a Soldier's shoulder.
    0:09 Medium Shot: SETAF-AF's Hap Harlow speaks during the TSC workshop.
    0:14 Close Shot: A close-up shows the 10th Mountain Division patch on a Soldier's shoulder.
    0:17 Close Shot: A close-up shows the SETAF-AF patch on a Soldier's shoulder.
    0:21 Medium Shot: Freeman Nlandu, a security cooperation analyst with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), gives a presentation at the TSC workshop.
    0:26 Medium Shot: Ms. Daugherty, also with DSCA, stands with Mr. Nlandu to continue presenting at the TSC workshop.
    0:30 Medium Shot: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julie A. Roloson, Branch Chief of A5-8-9, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, gives a presentation at the TSC workshop.
    0:36 Long Shot: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julie A. Roloson presents to the audience at the TSC workshop.
    0:41 Long Shot: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julie A. Roloson presents to the audience at the TSC workshop.
    0:48 Medium Shot: A U.S. Marine Maj. gives a presentation at the TSC workshop.
    0:54 Medium Shot: Audience members watch a presentation at the TSC workshop.
    1:02 Medium Shot: Audience members watch a presentation at the TSC workshop.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976312
    VIRIN: 250903-A-TP553-1002
    Filename: DOD_111281591
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Security Cooperation
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Marine Forces Europe-Africa
    Defense and Security Agencies
    TSCAfrica

