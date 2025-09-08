B-Roll: SETAF-AF holds Theater Security Cooperation Workshop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and civilians representing numerous organizations including the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Marine Forces Europe and Africa, attend the Theater Security Cooperation Workshop hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 3, 2025. The workshop strengthened SETAF-AF’s ability to support U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa by enhancing regional partnerships, improving interoperability, and aligning strategic efforts to promote stability across the African continent. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)



SHOT LIST



0:00 Medium Shot: Chad Lewis, a SETAF-AF theater security cooperation (TSC) member, addresses attendees.

0:06 Close Shot: A close-up shows the 1st Infantry Division patch on a Soldier's shoulder.

0:09 Medium Shot: SETAF-AF's Hap Harlow speaks during the TSC workshop.

0:14 Close Shot: A close-up shows the 10th Mountain Division patch on a Soldier's shoulder.

0:17 Close Shot: A close-up shows the SETAF-AF patch on a Soldier's shoulder.

0:21 Medium Shot: Freeman Nlandu, a security cooperation analyst with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), gives a presentation at the TSC workshop.

0:26 Medium Shot: Ms. Daugherty, also with DSCA, stands with Mr. Nlandu to continue presenting at the TSC workshop.

0:30 Medium Shot: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julie A. Roloson, Branch Chief of A5-8-9, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, gives a presentation at the TSC workshop.

0:36 Long Shot: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julie A. Roloson presents to the audience at the TSC workshop.

0:41 Long Shot: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Julie A. Roloson presents to the audience at the TSC workshop.

0:48 Medium Shot: A U.S. Marine Maj. gives a presentation at the TSC workshop.

0:54 Medium Shot: Audience members watch a presentation at the TSC workshop.

1:02 Medium Shot: Audience members watch a presentation at the TSC workshop.