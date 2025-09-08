Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingyo Lantern Festival Sights & Sounds, Yanai, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    AFN Iwakuni presents the sights and sounds of Yanai, Japan, during the Kingyo Lantern Festival, on August 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and releases Sights & Sounds media to keep overseas DoD personnel and families entertained and informed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 02:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976310
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingyo Lantern Festival Sights & Sounds, Yanai, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japanese culture
    Single Marine Program (SMP)
    Yanai City
    Japan
    Kingyo Lantern Festival
    goldfish lanterns

