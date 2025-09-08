AFN Iwakuni presents the sights and sounds of Yanai, Japan, during the Kingyo Lantern Festival, on August 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and releases Sights & Sounds media to keep overseas DoD personnel and families entertained and informed. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 02:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976310
|VIRIN:
|250816-M-MJ417-2003
|PIN:
|250816
|Filename:
|DOD_111281448
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kingyo Lantern Festival Sights & Sounds, Yanai, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.