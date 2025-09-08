Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Readiness Training 2025 AMSAM

    AMERICAN SAMOA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Samuel Chen 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The 2025 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in American Samoa brought combined efforts from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, National Guard, and Reserve forces with the Samoan Department of Health to deliver medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health services—strengthening military readiness while honoring Samoan culture and building lasting partnerships.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 23:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976301
    VIRIN: 250828-A-SC088-2410
    Filename: DOD_111281400
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: AS

    American Samoa
    innovative readiness training
    AMSAM
    irt

