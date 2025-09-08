Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danger Gauntlet 4 Decontamination Training

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Pvt. Autumn Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division conducted an operational decontamination lane with support from 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, to train and develop leaders on decontamination assets and procedures during Large-Scale Combat Operations. The training took place today 8 Sept. 2025. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Autumn Johnson and Pv2 Ryan Lavigne)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976275
    VIRIN: 250908-A-TT581-4734
    Filename: DOD_111280567
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danger Gauntlet 4 Decontamination Training, by PV2 Autumn Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Year of Victory
    1st Infantry Division

