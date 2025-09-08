B-1 lands at McConnell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, lands at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 9, 2025. The B-1 came to undergo replacement of its Forward Intermediate Fuselage (FIF) at Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) in order to develop new methods for sustaining legacy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)