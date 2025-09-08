Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 lands at McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, lands at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 9, 2025. The B-1 came to undergo replacement of its Forward Intermediate Fuselage (FIF) at Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) in order to develop new methods for sustaining legacy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976267
    VIRIN: 250909-F-AF174-1001
    Filename: DOD_111280419
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 lands at McConnell, by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research

